MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee’s Summerfest released the full 2023 concert lineup Thursday for the festival’s 55th anniversary.

The music fest will take place over three weekends; June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Over 100 artists are scheduled to perform — including, Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band, ODESZA, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons, Santa Fe Klan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Noah Kahan, Ava Max, The Pretty Reckless, Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Japanese Breakfast, Yellowcard, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes — and many more.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Tickets for Summerfest are on sale now at Summerfest.com with single day general admission starting at $26.

For more information, go to Summerfest.com