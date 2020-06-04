Milwaukee’s Summerfest canceled due to coronavirus

CHICAGO — Another popular music festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — Milwaukee’s Summerfest was officially called off Thursday.

Back in March, Summerfest was postponed from June until September, but now there will be no music fest this year.

“Given the information available today, and the uncertainty surrounding very large gatherings, we cannot in good conscience proceed with the festival this year,” said Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in a statement. “The immediate future presents multiple levels of risk for our fans, and we choose the side of safety.”

After careful, diligent, and thoughtful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, Summerfest presented by @amfam will not take place as previously announced. Full statement, refunds, 2020 ticket page: https://t.co/LF9wqWPmNP pic.twitter.com/2E1NjvjzfF — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 4, 2020

Full refunds are available for those who already purchased tickets to Summerfest. Go to summerfest.com for more information.

Pitchfork music festival was called off in May, and Ravinia cancelled its entire summer season. Lollapalooza organizers have yet to make an announcement about its annual music festival in Grant Park.