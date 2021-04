It was only a matter of time until we’d have a song about the pandemic. But who knew it would come from two rock superstars.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl released the song called “Eazy Sleazy” Tuesday.

Jagger sings lead vocals and plays rhythm guitar, Grohl does everything else.

Jagger says it’s a song he wrote about coming out of lockdown. Grohl says recording a song with rock icon Jagger was a dream come true.