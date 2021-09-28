Michael Gandolfini says he’s proud of late father, excited to play younger version of Tony Soprano



CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for this week, the stars of the prequel to the HBO smash “The Sopranos.”



“The Many Saints of Newark” is the story of how Tony Soprano, originally played by the late James Gandolfini, got to be the way that we knew him on the hit series.

Starring as a young Tony is James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini.



At Club Lucky in Wicker Park recently, Dean sat down with Gandolfini as well as “The Sopranos” creator, writer and executive producer David Chase

“The Many Saints of Newark” opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday.