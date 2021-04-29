Michael B. Jordan says he took much needed rest during pandemic

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards caught up with the star of the latest film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse.”

Michael B. Jordan stars as an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while he’s trying to learn why his pregnant wife was mysteriously murdered.

On a Zoom chat, the two talked about the movie but also what he’s been doing over the past year. He says while he would have normally been working nonstop, the pandemic forced him to slow down and take a break. He also chatted what it was like getting to know Steve Harvey and his family.

“Without Remorse” premieres Friday.