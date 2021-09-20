Metallica’s surprise $20 show at Metro sells out fast

CHICAGO — Metallica played a sold out, surprise show at Chicago’s Metro Monday.
Metro made the announcement around 1:30 p.m. and within minutes the line for was wrapped around the building.
All tickets were sold out just under an hour later.
Fans had to show their proof of vaccination to even buy a wristband.
The last time Metallica was at the Metro was 1983, and as an ode to that year, tickets cost $19.83.
