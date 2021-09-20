Metallica’s surprise $20 show at Metro sells out fast

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter

CHICAGO — Metallica played a sold out, surprise show at Chicago’s Metro Monday.

Metro made the announcement around 1:30 p.m. and within minutes the line for was wrapped around the building.

All tickets were sold out just under an hour later.

Fans had to show their proof of vaccination to even buy a wristband.

The last time Metallica was at the Metro was 1983, and as an ode to that year, tickets cost $19.83.

Tickets were $20, cash only and only available at the box office. People are required to show proof of vaccination. One wristband per person, according to Metro’s website.

@Metallica is playing Metro tonight. Stop everything you’re doing and head immediately to our box office.

•Proof of vaccination required

•Must be present to purchase a wristband

•One wristband per person

•$20 cash only pic.twitter.com/3oGkwmLhHt — Metro (@MetroChicago) September 20, 2021

When @Metallica announces a surprise show in Chicago TONIGHT 👇 pic.twitter.com/vdSBERMj9d — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) September 20, 2021