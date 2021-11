CHICAGO — She became a household name as Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie in 1974 and he was part of the amazing ensemble cast of one of TV’s most successful sitcoms, “Frasier” as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe.



Now, Melissa Gilbert and Dan Butler are getting ready to debut a world premiere play. “When Harry Met Rehab” will be playing at the Greenhouse Theater Center on North Lincoln Avenue.

The two joined WGN’s Dean Richards on the WGN Morning News.