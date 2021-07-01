Meghan McCain announces exit from The View

Meghan McCain announced her resignation from The View Thursday.

The 36-year-old conservative commentator will leave after four seasons on the daytime talk show, with two years remaining on her contract.

A DailyMail.com source says McCain’s cohosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, ‘are not yet aware that Meghan has resigned’.

She is the daughter of the late senator and one-time presidential candidate, John McCain.

She will make her exit on The View at the end of July 2021.