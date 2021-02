LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Nick Cannon attends Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Karaoke Event at The Peppermint Club on December 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

“The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Production of the show’s 5th season is starting Thursday without the 40-year-old comedian and actor.

Actress Niecy Nash will be filling in for Cannon as host of the show, which is set to premier in March.

Cannon is reportedly isolating at home and is set to return to The Masked Singer later this season.