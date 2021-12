CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, Mary J. Blige, whose latest project is the Starz series, “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Blige is one of the few artists who balances her time between her Grammy winning recording career and an acting career that’s scored her an Oscar nomination.

Dean asked her which she liked better and she said acting is a good challenge and she likes working at it.

“Power Book II: Ghost” is running now on the Starz channel.