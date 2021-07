CHICAGO — Mark Ronson is an Oscar and Grammy winning producer and artist who explores the music making process in a new docuseries “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson.”



In the series he talks about the mash up between technology and music these days and also working with some of his heroes including Dave Grohl, Questlove and Paul McCartney.

Still, with those superstars, he said was impressed by something else.



“Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” premieres Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.