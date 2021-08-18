Maggie Q talks new action movie ‘The Protégé’

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards spoke with one of stars of the action movie “The Protégé.”

Maggie Q stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton in the story of a small child rescued by one of the world’s most notorious assassins who trains her to be the same. When he is killed, she vows revenge.

In a face-to-face interview in Chicago last week, Maggie Q talked to Dean about her career in movies doing things that female actors don’t normally do — something she told me she hears about from young fans.

“The Protégé” opens on Friday.