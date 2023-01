CHICAGO — Madonna is coming to Chicago this summer as part of a global tour celebrating 40 years in music.

The pop icon will perform at the United Center on Aug. 9.

The last time Madonna was in Chicago was prior to the pandemic when she played seven dates in Oct. 2019 at the Chicago Theatre.

The tour is set to feature music from every era of her career.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday. Click here for the full tour dates and for more information on how to buy tickets.