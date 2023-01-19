CHICAGO — Madonna announced 13 more shows for her upcoming The Celebration Tour due to demand, including one in August at Chicago’s United Center.

Tickets for the just added Thursday, Aug. 10 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online.

Madonna will also have a show on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the United Center.

Madonna also added shows in Seattle, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas and London.

The tour kicks off on July 15 in Vancouver and stops across North America and Europe.

The last North American show is Sunday, Oct. 8 in Las Vegas. The Europen tour will begin less than a week later on Oct. 14 in London and finish on Dec. 1 in Amsterdam.