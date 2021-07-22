The legendary director M. Night Shayamalan made his mark on the film world 22 years old with his “I see dead people” mystery, “The Sixth Sense.”
His latest is also a mystery thriller called “Old,” in which families on a tropical holiday discover a secluded beach where they suddenly begin aging a rapid rate, where years turn into hours.
In a Zoom chat with Shyamalan, he told WGN’s Dean Richards that this was the most challenging film shot of his career.
“Old” opens exclusively in theaters Friday.
M. Night Shayamalan talks about the challenges of filming ‘Old’
