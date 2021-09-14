Lyndie Moe on the emotional return of the musical ‘Rent’

It’s hard to believe that it has been 25 years since the world was first introduced to the musical “Rent.”

The musical went on to win all kinds of awards and tour all over the world.

Now, “Rent” is about to become the first Broadway show to return to Chicago since the pandemic for its 25th anniversary farewell tour. It will run October 5 through 10 at the CIBC Theater.

Among its’ cast members coming to Chicago is Lyndie Moe, who plays the role of Maureen Johnson in the show. She spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards about the upcoming tour.

