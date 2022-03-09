Love is Blind’s Natalie talks where she stands with Shayne after split

Dean's List

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Natalie from “Love is Blind” Season 2 joined WGN Morning News Wednesday to talk about everything from the show’s explosive reunion to the status of her relationship with both Shayne and Shaina.

Watch the full interview in the video player above

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News