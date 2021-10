The documentary “Love, Charlie” screens Tuesday night at AMC River East as part of the Chicago International Film Festival. The documentary chronicles the life of Chef Charlie Trotter, a Chicago icon who made his legendary Lincoln Park restaurant a destination for fine dining.

A Northwestern University graduate, filmmaker Rebecca Halpern joined WGN News to talk about her directorial debut.

Click here for information on how to view the film.

The film’s runtime is 96 minutes.