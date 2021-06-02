Lollapalooza day-by-day lineup released as single-day tickets go on sale

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the day-by-day lineup Wednesday morning ahead of single-day tickets going on sale at noon.

The festival will take place “at near-to or full-capacity” in Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

Here’s who is headlining each day of the music festival:

Thursday: Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti

Friday: Tyler, the Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow

Saturday: Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit

Sunday: Foo Fighters, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse

FULL LOLLAPALOOZA DAY-BY-DAY LINEUP HERE

Single-day tickets are $130 and go on sale at noon at Lollapalooza.com.

In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza. For those who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day.

If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.

