Lollapalooza announces 4-night virtual event ‘Lolla2020’

CHICAGO — This year’s Lollapalooza music festival will be commemorated with a free, four-night broadcast, dubbed Lolla2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Chicago had canceled “all permitted special events,” including Lollapalooza.

Lolla2020 will take place on the original dates of the festival, Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2. The broadcast will air exclusively live on YouTube beginning at 5 p.m. CT each night.

The full schedule will be revealed Wednesday.

The four-night event will include more than 150 performances and appearances.

According to a press release, “fans will be virtually transported to the festival grounds to experience epic past Lollapalooza performances from LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ellie Goulding, Run The Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, including historic headlining sets from Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper, OutKast, and Arcade Fire.”

Lolla2020 will also feature brand new original live performances from incredible artists including Alison Wonderland (Live Set), Carnage, H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Kaskade, Louis the Child, NGHTMRE, Pink Sweat$, SAYMYNAME, Tank and the Bangas, The Neighbourhood, Vic Mensa, Yungblud, ZHU and many more.

For more information, go to lollapalooza.com