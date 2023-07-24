CHICAGO — Lollapalooza Festival 2023 will soon be taking over downtown Chicago.

The four-day music festival will include a variety of artists from rap to electro pop and indie to pop-punk.

But before you head off to this year’s festival, here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is Lollapalooza?

The festival takes place every year in Chicago’s Grant Park. It will run from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. each day.

The gates are located at the following locations:

Main Entrance: Michigan and Ida B. Wells

Michigan and Ida B. Wells North Entrance: Monroe and Columbus

Who’s headlining?

This year’s headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.

Thursday 8/3: Karol G, The Rose, Diplo, Billie Eilish

Friday 8/4: The 1975, Knocked Loose, Subtronics, Kendrick Lamar

Saturday 8/5: Tomorrow X Together, The Garden, Pusha T, Odesza

Sunday 8/6: Lana Del Rey, L’Impératrice, Louis The Child, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Full details on each day’s schedule and lineup on the Lollapalooza website.

Can I still get tickets?

Single-day general admission tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday tickets are sold-out. Get on waitlist here.

Saturday general admission tickets are still available. Purchase here.

Four-day general admission tickets are sold-out. Get on waitlist here.

What is the bag policy?

ALL bags are searched before entry.

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6″ x 9″ or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6″ x 9″ must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and clear.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

What items are allowed?

CLEAR bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses no larger than 6″ x 9″ (See Full Bag Policy Below)

Baby Strollers

Frisbees

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

EMPTY reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

What items are prohibited?

Any bags that are NOT CLEAR bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and are larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Any Small clutch purses and fanny packs with more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses that are larger than 6″ x 9″ (See Full Bag Policy Below)

Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products. NOTE: Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Coolers of any kind . (Exceptions may be made for medical use)

(Exceptions may be made for medical use) Framed backpacks, multiple pocket back packs and any pack that is not aligned with the allowed backpacks above. (See Full Bag Policy Below)

Any and all professional audio recording equipment

Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment (NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment.

Any and all professional video equipment. No video recording will be allowed

Drones or any other remote flying device

Hammocks

Glass containers of any kind

Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Umbrellas

Pets (except service animals)

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Totems or flag poles.

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

Weapons or explosives of any kind

Fireworks

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

Chairs of any kind

All Chicago parks prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.

How do I get there?

Public transportation is encouraged. All Chicago Transit Authority bus lines and most rail stations are accessible. Visit www.transitchicago.com to find out more about accessible services from CTA.

For more Lollapalooza information check out their help center.