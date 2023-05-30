CHICAGO — The slate of Lollapalooza 2023 aftershows was released on Tuesday.

Carly Rae Jepsen kicks things off at the Metro on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Some other notable shows are Thirty Seconds To Mars, Slyvan Esso, and Portugal. The Man.

Tickets for the aftershows go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Lollapalooza will be held at Grant Park in downtown Chicago from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.