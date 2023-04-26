CHICAGO — “Ladies Love Cool James” will be hitting the road to tour for the first time in 30 years.

LL Cool J will be stopping in Chicago for his “The F.O.R.C.E Live” tour at the United Center on Sunday, August 13.

LL Cool J, more recently known for his acting, was one of the first hip-hop artists to achieve commercial success after his 1985 hit “I Need A Beat” from his debut album “Radio.” But, his fourth studio album “Mama Said Knock You Out” in 1990 cemented his place in the hip-hop history books.

The two-time Grammy Award winning hip-hop legend will have quiet the support during “The F.O.R.C.E Live” tour.

Three-time Grammy Award winning supergroup, The Roots, will be embarking on the summer tour with LL Cool J. The Philadelphia-native band have been around for over 35 years and continue to redefine their style with hits like “The Seed (2.0),” “What They Do,” and their Grammy Award winning single “You Got Me” featuring Erykah Badu.

Everyone knows DJ Jazzy Jeff from the 1990’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but the two-time Grammy Award winning performer will also soon mark 40 years in the music business.

Artists such as Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and many more will be performing in select cities as part of “The F.O.R.C.E Live” tour.

LL Cool J last performed in Chicago for Lollapalooza in 2018. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

The event will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

For ticket information, click here.