Lincoln Park Zoo, Bozo and more: At 100, Dr. Lester Fisher reflects on his time in Chicago

There are many things we love that are uniquely Chicago’s Very Own.

One of those things is the Lincoln Park Zoo.

For 153 years, the 35 acre oasis in the city, remains one of the last free zoos in America and now one of the most respected zoological centers for education, science and conversation.

Much of that is because of Dr. Lester Fisher. Fisher was the zoo’s first veterinarian and then its director from 1962 to 1992.

He also became a household name in Chicago being featured on various WGN programs appearing with animals of all kinds.

Fisher, who just turned 100 years old recently, now lives in Hayward, Wisconsin but made a visit to his old stomping grounds where he first came as a young boy.

Fisher takes a lot of pride in transforming the zoo from a bunch of “cement slabs with bars” to just display the animals to the natural habitats in which animals now live. It all of happened during 30 years at the helm during which time, millions have passed through the gates.

In addition to his duties running the zoo, Fisher became a household name through his many appearances on WGN, most especially, “The Ray Rayner and Friends” morning show with his “Ark in the Park” segment.

Watch Dean’s full interview with Dr. Lester Fisher in the player below

From the WGN archives:

In the clip below, Dr. Fisher brings a baby chimp and sugar glider to The Bozo Show. This clip originally aired in 1982.

In the clip below, Dr. Lester Fisher is at Lincoln Park Zoo’s dairy barn on “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” This originally aired in 1974.

In the clip below, Dr. Lester Fisher shows how to make a terrarium on “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” This also originally aired in 1974.

In the clip below, Dr. Lester Fisher is at Lincoln Park Zoo’s aviary on “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” This aired in 1974.