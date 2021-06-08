Lin-Manuel Miranda, stars of ‘In the Heights’ excited over movie release after year-long delay

CHICAGO — On Tuesday, the man we know best for writing and starring in “Hamilton: The Musical” Lin-Manuel Miranda chatted with Dean.

Before his award-winning story of the Founding Fathers, Miranda found major success with his musical story of life in New York’s vibrant Washington Heights neighborhood — its culture, its music and especially its proud people searching for a better life for themselves.   

“In the Heights” became a stage classic but became one of the first movies shelved at the beginning of pandemic. Now, after a year-plus, it’s finally being released to the complete joy of the man who created it all.    

“In the Heights” opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday.   

