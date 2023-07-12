CHICAGO — One of the faces of modern hip-hop will be performing in the Windy City this October.

Lil Uzi Vert will be stopping at the Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Monday, October 23 as part of his “PINK TAPE TOUR.”

The three-time Grammy nominated artist broke into the mainstream with his 2017 debut studio album “Luv Is Rage 2” and his feature on Migos’ “Bad And Boujee.” He was also nominated for his contributions Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).”

Lil Uzi Vert has over 39.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with his feature on Chicago’s Juice WRLD‘s “Lucid Dreams Remix” having nearly 2.3 million plays.

This tour comes on the heals of the Philadelphia rapper’s third studio album the “Pink Tape” that was released on Friday, June 30. The 27-year-old was in Chicago the weekend prior to the release date as he was a headline performer at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash 2023.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

For ticket information, click here.