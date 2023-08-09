(KTLA) – Lil Tay, the young YouTube star and rapper, has died. According to reports online, she was just 14 years old.

The family of Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, issued a statement about her death in a post on Instagram Wednesday morning. The statement revealed her brother had died, as well.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the statement read. “This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable voice that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the statement concluded.

In 2018, a then-9-year-old Tay rose to fame online as the self-described “youngest flexer of the century.” Her YouTube account had about 220,000 subscribers and only two videos remaining on the account Wednesday. Both videos are from five years ago and each had racked up over a million views.

Her Instagram account is filled with content that shows off her wealth. In one video, she brags that her toilet and bathtub are worth more than a regular person’s rent.

Her Instagram account went dark after June 2018 when she posted a message on the passing of rapper XXXTentacion.

“X you truly changed me,” she wrote. “You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I’m down, 3 hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw, we had everything setup, I can’t believe this, the evil in the world, This isn’t good Bye. I love you Bro.”

In a 2019 article in The Cut, Tay’s success was believed to have been engineered by her half-brother Jason Tian. It’s unclear if Jason is the sibling who the statement says passed away.