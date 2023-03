Shania Twain arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain will be in the Chicagoland area this summer for one night only.

Shania Twain will host her “Queen of Me Tour” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Twain released her sixth studio album, “Queen of Me,” on Feb. 3.

She became widely known for her hit songs “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” “Any Man Of Mine,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

