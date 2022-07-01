“Friends,” “Cheers,” “Taxi,” there are few people in this world with the resume that comes anywhere close to James Burrows.

He’s directed some of the greatest television shows of all time.

The new book, “Directed by James Burrows: Five Decades of Stories from the Legendary Director of Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and More,” details his career with stories and insight.

Burrows joined the WGN Morning News to discuss the book and how he developed and casted iconic shows.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!