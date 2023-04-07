CHICAGO — Legendary cinematographer Bill Butler, who was once part of WGN-TV’s first two decades, has died.

Butler began his career helping to literally build WBKB-TV and then WGN-TV from scratch over 75 years ago and getting them on the air.

The television pioneer remained with WGN primarily as a cameraman through the 1960s before transitioning to filmmaking, shooting iconic movies such as “Jaws,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Grease,” three of Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” movies, and many others.

Butler worked on numerous television projects, scoring two Emmy Awards and also a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Cinematographers.

He died on Wednesday, which was WGN-TV’s 75th anniversary, and two days shy of his 102nd birthday.

Video: WGN-TV producer/director Allen Hall interviews Bill Butler in 1988 for “WGN-TV: Chicago’s Very Own at 40” anniversary special.