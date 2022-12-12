CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died.

Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92.

He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN.

On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many shows.

On WGN radio, he hosted “The Floyd Brown Show” — featuring everything from jazz to provocative guests and investment topics.

Starting in 1951, the long-time Elgin resident broke the color barrier at several suburban radio stations before landing at WMAQ radio in Chicago.

In 1971, he came to WGN where he stayed until he retired in 1999.

Brown is survived by Betty, his wife of 67-years, and two children.

On behalf of the WGN family, our deepest condolences go out to Brown’s loved ones.