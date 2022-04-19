Carol Burnett is a person for whom the word “legendary” truly applies.



Burnett was the first woman to host her own television variety show, one that was must-see for everyone from 1967 to 1978. The show won 23 Emmy awards and has been running in reruns ever since.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview, Dean Richards caught up with Burnett on the phone. She talked about the making of her historic show and the generation of new female comics who she’s influenced and the one female comic who influenced her.





Burnett is bringing her “Evening of Laughter and Reflection” one-woman show to the Chicago Theater on April 28 in which she reminisces and takes questions from the audience.

Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com

