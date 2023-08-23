CHICAGO — One of the queens of R&B will head back to the Windy City this October.

Ms. Lauryn Hill will take her “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour” to Chicago’s United Center on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The eight-time Grammy Award winning artist has over 12.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, including almost 374 million plays for her hit song “Doo Wop (That Thing)” from her debut solo album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

Hill received 10 Grammy nominations for the 1998 album, including winning Best New Artist, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best Rhythm & Blues Song, Best R&B Album, and Album of the Year.

Wyclef Jean and Pras Michael will also join Hill on tour as they will bring the Fugees back on the road.

The hip-hop group from New Jersey broke into the main stream following the release of the Grammy Award Winning song “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” from their 1996 album “The Score.”

In 2021, the Fugees announced their first tour since disbanding in 1997, but cancelled the reunion tour just months later.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 25. For ticket information, click here.