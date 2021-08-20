Kylie Jenner is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, according to multiple reports.

The 24-year-old billionaire is reportedly in the “very early stages” of the pregnancy and does not yet know the sex of the baby. Jenner and Scott already share a daughter, 3-year-old Stormi.

Caitlyn Jenner allegedly spilled the beans Thursday and revealed that one of her kids was expecting, but did not say who.

Jenner has been sparking pregnancy rumors on social media all summer because of her baggy choice of clothing. Some fans even noticed a photo on her social account of a sushi order that didn’t include raw fish.

Jenner spent her first pregnancy in hiding and announced the birth of Stormi only after she was born.