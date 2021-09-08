Kylie Jenner confirms 2nd pregnancy in touching video on Instagram

Kylie Jenner officially announced Tuesday that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child.

In an emotional video posted to Instagram, Jenner confirms she is pregnant with documented moments in her pregnancy journey — which includes a positive pregnancy test and her growing baby bump.

Multiple news outlets reported that the couple was expecting baby No. 2 in mid-August. Fans had been speculating the 24-year-old billionaire was pregnant, sparking pregnancy rumors on social media all summer long.

Jenner and Scott already share a daughter, 3-year-old Stormi.