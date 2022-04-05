LAS VEGAS — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married!

According to multiple news outlets, the 42-year-old ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star and 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer tied the knot after the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

The surprise ceremony happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday, only hours after Barker’s Grammys performance.

According to TMZ who first reported the news, the couple walked into the chapel with a marriage license.

This is Kardashian’s first marriage. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It is Barker’s third marriage.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged back in October.