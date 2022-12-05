Actress Kirstie Alley has died following a battle with cancer, her family confirms.

She was 71.

Alley’s children posted to the actress’ social media pages, sharing the news. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

The post says that she was surrounded by close family.

Alley was undergoing treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center, whose staff her children, True and Lillie Parker, thanked in the statement.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Alley, who is perhaps best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the hit sitcom “Cheers.” She won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her role as Howe. She also won an Emmy for her performance in another sitcom, “Veronica’s Closet,” and had numerous movie roles including “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” “Look Who’s Talking” and more.

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time,” the statement read.