Reggaetón superstar Daddy Yankee announced his retirement from music Sunday in a video posted on his website.

Along with news of his retirement, the 45-year-old announced the release of his final album “Legendaddy” — his first in 10 years — and a farewell world tour. The U.S. tour will start in Portland on Aug. 10 and will end in New York on Sept. 20, with a stop in Chicago on Sept. 4.

The Puerto Rican rapper, singer and “King of Reggaetón” said in a statement in a press release, “Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour.”

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, known professionally as Daddy Yankee, broke through in 2004 and launched a genre that created a whole new sound of Latin music, becoming a global phenomenon.