Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

Sources say the “The Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 38, and Thompson, 31, “are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

Sources also say the baby was conceived in November via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe, and the public, that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.

The couple ended their relationship in January after discovering the NBA player fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian and Thompson already share a 4-year-old daughter, True.