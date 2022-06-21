In his new Netflix movie, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up for the mistaken identity comedy “The Man from Toronto.”



In it, Kevin and the world’s most deadly assassin are mistaken for each other at an AirBnB rental.



On a zoom chat, WGN’s Dean Richards talked with Kevin about the movie but also about the assault on comedy and comedians, sanitizing jokes so they don’t offend anyone and protecting comedians from being attacked on stage.

“The Man from Toronto” drops on Netflix on Friday.

