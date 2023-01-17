HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Kenny Loggins’ farewell “This Is It Tour” is coming to Ravinia in August.

Loggins, whose hits were featured in some of the 1980’s biggest blockbusters, said that he hopes to have more time at home.

The 11-show tour will stop at Ravinia Festival on Aug. 19.

Loggins was last in Chicagoland Aug. 31, 2019 while playing the Performing Arts Pavilion in New Lenox.

“I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music,” Loggins said in a press release. “This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

A date to purchase tickets for the Ravinia show will be released at a later date. The entire 2023 Ravinia Festival lineup will be released on March 16.