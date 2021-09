CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List A-List interview for today, two of the voice-stars of the new Netflix movie “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”

Ken Jeong, from “The Masked Singer” and “The Hangover” movies and James Marsden from “X-Men” spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards. The two play Sprout and Hitch in the kids’ movie.



Dean caught up with the two long time pals the other day.



“My Little Pony: A New Generation” debuts on Netflix on Friday.