Chicago’s very own Kel Mitchell stops by to tell us about his new film, “Good Burger 2” which reteams him with his All That co-star and friend Keenan Thompson. A few others from the original cast also return, along with performances from Kel’s real life kids.

Find it streaming on Paramount +, starting November 22.

