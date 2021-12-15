CHICAGO — There’s a new cooking competition show that’s just debuted on Disney+ which highly skilled artists create larger than life sculptures made entirely out of food.
“Foodtastic” is hosted by Chicago’s Very Own Keke Palmer who talked to WGN’s Dean Richards on a Zoom chat about her new series.
All episodes of “Foodtastic” are streaming now on Disney+.
Keke Palmer talks new show ‘Foodtastic’ on Disney+
CHICAGO — There’s a new cooking competition show that’s just debuted on Disney+ which highly skilled artists create larger than life sculptures made entirely out of food.