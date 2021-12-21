Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss return to star in ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, the stars of one of the most successful sci-fi franchises of all time.

“The Matrix Resurrection” is coming with its original stars, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity. That after director Lana Wachowski pretty much ended the franchise in 2003.

WGN’s Dean Richards talked with Keanu and Carrie-Anne and asked what their reaction was to returning to “The Matrix.”

“The Matrix: Resurrections” opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday.