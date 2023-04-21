Actress Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on “The Office” for nine seasons, is just one of several cast members who will be at The Reunion: An Interactive Fan Convention (being called Reunion Con) coming to Navy Pier Festival Hall this weekend!

She joined WGN Morning News Friday for an interview. Check it out in the video player above.

