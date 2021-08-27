Kanye West’s Chicago ‘Donda’ event included setting himself on fire, Marilyn Manson, Kim Kardashian in wedding dress

CHICAGO — Kanye West’s “Donda” experience in Chicago was a night of performance art, spectacle and controversy.

The rapper’s third listening event for his much anticipated upcoming album “Donda” was held at Soldier Field in front of nearly 40,000 fans on Thursday.

No press was allowed into the event, but the show was live streamed on Apple Music.

⬛️

This is not a drill.@kanyewest presents: #Donda.

Live from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Only on Apple Music.https://t.co/w5603YUviT pic.twitter.com/vYQTpJN5by — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 27, 2021

In the center of the stadium, West appeared in front of a replica of his South Side childhood home — along with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. Manson, who is facing lawsuits from four women who claim they were sexually assaulted by the rocker, and DaBaby, who is under the spotlight after hateful homophobic comments during a concert last month.

At one point during the show, a woman, who appeared to be Kim Kardashian, entered Soldier Field wearing a white wedding dress and seemingly exchanging vows with West. The couple filed for divorce in February.

West then appeared to set himself, and his replica childhood home, on fire.

Donda is West’s 10th studio album and is named after his late mother. The album is still not released, but Apple Music said it will be released on Sept. 3.