Kanye West listening party at Soldier Field will require no COVID-19 vaccine or test

CHICAGO — Kanye West’s listening event Thursday at Chicago’s Soldier Field will require no proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test, but will have a reduced capacity of fans, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A total of 38,000 fans will be allowed admittance into the stadium.

The newspaper reports that Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons said the lower capacity, compared with the 63,000 people who can fill the stadium, shows the district is taking the situation seriously.

“Kanye West’s performance is one of many examples that show that Chicago can be open and safe at the same time,” Lemons told the Tribune “We have worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety protocols, as we have other venues including Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Fields, and feel this event can be safely held with the proper mitigation efforts in place.”

In addition, the Chicago Department of Public Health will be holding a vaccination event at Gate 8 during the event. They will be giving out 1,500-plus vaccines to fans.

West’s third listening party is scheduled to be held Thursday at Soldier Field at 9 p.m. Ticket prices range from $150 to $300 through Ticketmaster.

A replica of the rapper’s childhood South Side house could be seen being built Tuesday right smack in the center of the stadium ahead of the event.

Donda is West’s tenth studio album and is named after his late mother, Donda West.