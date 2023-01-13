Kanye West is reportedly a newly married man, according to multiple media outlets.

TMZ reports West married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a secret wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Censori has reportedly worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years.

Multiple outlets report the couple have not yet filed a marriage certificate. TMZ says Ye was seen wearing a wedding band following the ceremony.

It is unclear how long the pair have been a couple.

The wedding comes just two months after West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage.

Ye and Kardashian tied the knot back in 2014. They have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.