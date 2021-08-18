Kanye West announces ‘Donda’ listening event at Chicago’s Soldier Field

CHICAGO — Kanye West is bringing a listening event for his new album “Donda” to his hometown Chicago.

The rapper’s third listening session will be held at Soldier Field on August 26 at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale August 20.

West made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram in a post that reads: “Donda Solider Field, 8-26-21.”

He has held two other events for ‘Donda’ this summer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Donda is West’s tenth studio album and is named after his late mother, Donda West.

